BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Surgery Partners Inc
* Surgery Partners, Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 earnings per share $0.04
* Q2 revenue $289.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $274.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 same facility revenue rose 14.9 percent
* Surgery Partners Inc says for 2016, company reiterates guidance
* Qtrly same-facility revenue increased 14.9% over Q2 2015 to $279.7 million;Qtrly adjusted ebitda increased 19.6% over Q2 2015 to $46.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.