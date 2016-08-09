BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
* Babcock & Wilcox announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.20 excluding items
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.25
* Q2 revenue $383.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $432.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $200 million from SPIG acquisition
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $0.63 to $0.83
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $1.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
