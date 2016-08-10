Aug 9 Bell Canada

* Public offering of C$1.5 billion of MTN debentures in two series pursuant to medium term notes program

* Bell announces offering of MTN debentures

* MTN debentures will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BCE Inc

* $850 million 2% MTN debentures to be dated August 12, 2016, to mature on October 1, 2021, to be issued at price of C$99.804 per $100 principal amount

* $650 million 2.9% MTN debentures to be dated August 12, 2016, to mature on August 12, 2026, to be issued at price of C$99.733 per $100 principal amount

* Proceeds to be used to fund redemption of $700 million principal amount of 5% debentures, series M-18 due Feb 15 2017, to fund BCE acquiring Q9 networks