Aug 10 Corbion NV :

* H1 operating result YTD was 63.4 million euros ($70.70 million), an organic increase of 21.2 pct

* H1 EBITDA before one-off items YTD was 89.8 million euros, an organic increase of 17.8 pct

* H1 EBITDA margin before one-off items YTD was 19.7 pct

* H1 net sales organic growth YTD was 1.5 pct; volume growth was -0.2 pct

* For biobased ingredients sees net sales growth (CAGR) of 2-4 pct (1-3 pct in food, 5-8 pct in biochemicals), EBITDA margin > 18 pct in 2018

* For biobased ingredients recurring capex is expected to be on average 35 million euros per annum (2015-2018)

* For biobased ingredients expect full year growth to be below the multi-year average guidance range of 2-4 pct

* For biobased ingredients expect H2 EBITDA to be lower than H1 EBITDA, in line with previous years

* Full year growth for food business segment is expected to end up below the multi-year (2015-2018 CAGR) guidance range of 1-3 pct

* Biochemicals business segment is expected to show improved sales growth in H2 compared to H1