Aug 10 Corbion NV :
* H1 operating result YTD was 63.4 million euros ($70.70
million), an organic increase of 21.2 pct
* H1 EBITDA before one-off items YTD was 89.8 million euros,
an organic increase of 17.8 pct
* H1 EBITDA margin before one-off items YTD was 19.7 pct
* H1 net sales organic growth YTD was 1.5 pct; volume growth
was -0.2 pct
* For biobased ingredients sees net sales growth (CAGR) of
2-4 pct (1-3 pct in food, 5-8 pct in biochemicals), EBITDA
margin > 18 pct in 2018
* For biobased ingredients recurring capex is expected to be
on average 35 million euros per annum (2015-2018)
* For biobased ingredients expect full year growth to be
below the multi-year average guidance range of 2-4 pct
* For biobased ingredients expect H2 EBITDA to be lower than
H1 EBITDA, in line with previous years
* Full year growth for food business segment is expected to
end up below the multi-year (2015-2018 CAGR) guidance range of
1-3 pct
* Biochemicals business segment is expected to show improved
sales growth in H2 compared to H1
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8967 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)