BRIEF-Polski Bank Komorek Macierzystych Q1 net profit down at 5.9 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 10 PZ Cormay SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Konrad Lapinski will replace Marek Warzecha as chairman of the company's supervisory board
* Marek Warzecha will continue his service at the company's supervisory board as its vice chairman
