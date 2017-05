Aug 10 Bactiguard Holding AB :

* Said on Tuesday maturity of the credit facility of 100 million Swedish crowns ($11.75 million) that Bactiguard received as a loan commitment in Nov. 2015, was extended until Dec. 31, 2017

($1 = 8.5095 Swedish crowns)