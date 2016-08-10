Aug 10 Ageas SA :
* Q2 life net profit attributable to shareholders is 361.0
million euros ($402.62 million) versus euros 234.5 million euros
year ago
* Q2 non-life insurance net profit attributable to
shareholders is 46.0 million euros versus 71.5 million euros a
year ago
* Q2 group inflows (at 100 percent) total 7.23 billion euros
versus 6.62 billion euros a year ago
* H1 group inflows (at 100 pct) at 18.3 billion euros, up 10
pct (including 4 pct negative foreign exchange impact)
* H1 insurance solvency II ageas ratio at 183 pct and group
solvency II at 209 pct
* Q2 insurance net profit attributable to shareholders is
407 million euros versus 392 million euros in Reuters poll
* Q2 group net profit attributable to shareholders is 566
million euros versus 585 million euros in Reuters poll
* H1 group net result at 67 million euros negative versus
469 million euros
* H1 shareholders' equity at 10.3 billion euros or 49.59
euros per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8966 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)