Aug 10 PZ Cormay SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its supervisory board issued positive opinion on draft resolution to raise the company's capital via series L shares issue

* The company's management presented an adjusted plan of capital increase via series L shares issue

* On June 30 the company's general meeting of the shareholders decided against series L shares issue

* Its management plans to propose to the company's shareholders to vote on draft resolution of the capital increase on the next general meeting

* Its management proposes to increase the company's capital by no more than 16,695,541 zlotys via issue of up to 16,695,541 series L shares to shareholders of Orphee SA in exchange for Orphee's shares

* Its management determined the valuation of one Orphee's share at fair value 2.59 zloty

* The shares of Orphee will be a contribution in kind to cover series L shares at ratio 1 to 0.8

