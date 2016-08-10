Aug 10 Selvita SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit, Selvita Services sp. z o.o, has had its contract for chemical services terminated by a contractor with a 3-month notice

* As a result, the consolidated FY 2016 net profit will be reduced by c. 93,800 euros ($104,512)

