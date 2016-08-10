BRIEF-Polski Bank Komorek Macierzystych Q1 net profit down at 5.9 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 10 Selvita SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its unit, Selvita Services sp. z o.o, has had its contract for chemical services terminated by a contractor with a 3-month notice
* As a result, the consolidated FY 2016 net profit will be reduced by c. 93,800 euros ($104,512)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* PRESENTS PHASE 3 DATA FOR MASITINIB IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS (ALS)