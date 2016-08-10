Aug 10 JD.Com Inc
* JD.Com announces second quarter 2016 results
* Annual active customer accounts increased by 65 pct to
188.1 million in twelve months ended June 30, 2016, excluding
unique customers from Paipai.com
* Qtrly loss per share 0.09 RMB
* Qtrly non-GAAP net income per ADS $0.04
* Net revenues for Q2 of 2016 were RMB65.2 billion ($9.8
billion), an increase of 42.0 percent
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue RMB 59 billion to RMB 61 billion
* Gmv for Q2 of 2016 increased by 47 pct to RMB160.4 billion
(US$24.1 billion) from core GMV (excluding Paipai.com) of
RMB108.7 billion in Q2 of 2015
* Fulfilled orders excluding virtual items in Q2 of 2016
were 373.4 million, an increase of 56 pct
* JD Mall CEO Haoyu Shen will relocate to united states
later this year, and has been named president of JD
International
* Entered into a structured repurchase agreement involving
use of capped call options for purchase of shares
* Company paid a fixed sum of cash upon execution of
repurchase agreement
* On repurchase agreement expiration, if stock price is
at/above pre-determined price,co to have investment returned
with premium in cash/shares
* If closing market price is below strike price, company
will receive number of shares specified in agreement
* As of june 30, 2016, company had paid US$100 million for
capped call options, which will be settled in Q3 of 2016
