Aug 10 Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its board of directors had approved share buy-back programme for up to 2.4 million common shares, corresponding to 2.8 percent of the company's shares in free float

* The programme is authorized for the period of up to 365 days

Source text: bit.ly/2aVhJmB

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)