BRIEF-Ipopema Securities Q1 net result swings to profit of 558,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 22.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 16.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 10 Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its board of directors had approved share buy-back programme for up to 2.4 million common shares, corresponding to 2.8 percent of the company's shares in free float
* The programme is authorized for the period of up to 365 days
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.