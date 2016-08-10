UPDATE 6-Roger Ailes, former Fox News chief, dies at 77
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News, the cable news channel popular with conservatives that helped reshape the U.S. political landscape, has died at age 77.
Aug 10 Transtema Group AB :
* Decides on directed issue of warrants with right to subscribe for shares
* The number of warrants to be a maximum of 500,000 warrants where each warrant entitles to subscription of one share
* Subscription to take place no later than August 31, 2016
* Subscription of shares to take place during the period August 1, 2019 - August 31, 2019
* Subscription price to be 28 Swedish crowns ($3.30) per share
Source text: bit.ly/2beWcqS
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.4721 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News, the cable news channel popular with conservatives that helped reshape the U.S. political landscape, has died at age 77.
May 18 Roger Ailes, who became one of the most powerful figures in both U.S. politics and media by turning the Fox News network into a booming voice for conservatives before he was brought down by sexual harassment charges, has died at the age of 77.