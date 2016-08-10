Greece picks Martin Czurda as new CEO at HFSF bank rescue fund - source
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.
Aug 10 Wallstreet Online AG :
* H1 loss after interest and tax of 59,000 euros(previous year: profit 96,000 euros).
* H1 EBITDA 54,000 euros (previous year: 241,000 euros)
* H1 revenue 1.249 million euros ($1.39 million)versus 1.242 million euros year ago
* WITHDRAWAL FROM TURKISH MARKET TO INVOLVE NEED FOR WRITE-OFFS THAT MAY AFFECT CURRENT FINANCIAL RESULT