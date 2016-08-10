BRIEF-Canadian REIT says will increase monthly distribution to 15.58 cents per unit
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase in distributions effective with the may 2017 distribution
Aug 10 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :
* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily trading limit for all Cotton No. 2 futures delivery months will revert to 3 cents per pound (300 points) above and below prior day Settlement Price
* ICE Futures U.S.- The 4 cent limit is effective with the start of trading for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase in distributions effective with the may 2017 distribution
(Adds quote, table, graphics) NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.02 percent in the week ended May 18, down from 4.05 percent the previous week, the m