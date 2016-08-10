BRIEF-Biorem reports quarterly earnings per share of $0.00
* Company booked new orders totalling $5.3 million in quarter
Aug 10 Shake Shack Inc :
* Shake Shack announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 revenue $66.5 mln vs I/B/E/S view $62.7 mln
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $253 million to $256 million
* qtrly Shack sales increased 38.3% to $64.4 million
* Qtrly same-Shack sales increased 4.5%
* Sees 2016 Shack sales growth between 4% and 5%
* Have increased guidance to open 18 domestic company-operated Shacks this year
Adjusted pro forma net income, a non-GAAP measure, increased 51.9% to $5.2 million, or $0.14 per fully exchanged and diluted share during Q2
