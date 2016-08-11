Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 11 Bank Hapoalim Bm :
* Q2 net profit 1.12 billion shekels versus 886 million shekels
* Says profit boosted by one-time gain from sale of Visa Europe shares
* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q2 net profit of 843 million shekels
* Declares cash dividend of 223 million shekels Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
