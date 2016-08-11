Aug 11 SAF HOLLAND SA :

* Result for the period in the second quarter 2016 up 18.7 pct

* Company confirms its full-year guidance

* H1 sales declined by 4.5 pct to 533.6 million euros ($595.71 million)(previous year: 558.7 million euros) in first half-year 2016.

* Q2 group sales of 273.7 million euros (previous year: 287.7 million euros)

* Q2 result for period rose 18.7 pct to 14.6 million euros (previous year: 12.3 million euros)

* EBIT adjusted for special items was stable in first six months of fiscal year 2016 amounting to 49.0 million euros(previous year: 49.5 million euros)

* In EMEA/India segment in Q2 of 2016, adjusted EBIT amounted to 17.2 million euros (previous year: 11.2 million euros)