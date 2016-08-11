Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 SAPpeers.com SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed a 470,096 zloty deal with Orplast Jerzy Orlikowski sp. j. for implementing ERP/MRPII system and maintenance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON, May 16 David Letterman, who was the longest-running host of late-night TV in U.S. history, has been chosen to receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the center said on Tuesday.