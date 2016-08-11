(Adds market reaction, CEO, analyst comments)

Aug 11 (Reuters) -

* Moneta Money Bank says second-quarter profit after tax rose slightly to 1.199 billion crowns from 1.187 billion

* Moneta Money Bank says second-quarter total operating income dropped to 2.91 billion Czech crowns from 3.03 billion in the same period last year

* Moneta says its operating expenses in the second quarter decreased to 1,21 billion crowns from 1,45 billion

* Moneta Money Bank says second-quarter net impairment of loans and receivables rose to 187 million crowns from 68 billion

* Moneta shares rise 3.52 percent to 75.05 crowns at 0721 GMT after reaching 75.65 crowns, the highest level since July 28

* Moneta Money Bank says it maintains its outlook for the total cost of risk for the 2016 financial year at 1 percent

* Chief executive Tomas Spurny says: "We will very comfortably remain within the level of 100 basis points, at the moment, when we annualise, the cost of risk is at 80 basis points for this year and we can't see any reason, why this should change and we will comfortably remain within the guidance of 100 basis points."

* Moneta Money Bank says it estimates that the dividend for 2016 will be in line with its dividend policy

* Moneta Money Bank says it expects its loan book to grow at similar rate to the Czech gross domestic product expansion pace, seen at 2.2 percent

* J&T Bank analysts say in their note: "Overall, the results are positive. Net banking income development has been more or less in line with our full-year forecast, operating and risk costs have been developing better (than our forecast)." Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller)