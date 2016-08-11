Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 Sma Solar Technology Ag
* Ceo says we experience some delays in projects in u.s. Market, but overall situation is intact
* Ceo says sees strong interest from strategic investors in sma railway technology unit it is trying to sell Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: