Aug 11 Viavi Solutions Inc

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.29 from continuing operations

* Viavi announces fourth quarter and year end fiscal 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06 to $0.08

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $201 million to $217 million

* Q4 revenue $224.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $220.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Will restate its previously issued financial statements for each of quarters ended october 3, 2015, january 2, 2016 and april 2, 2016

* Management determined that an error had occurred in company's calculation of income taxes

* Tax calculation error did not impact previously reported cash from operating activities or non-gaap results

* Qtrly gaap gross margin 60.7 percent versus 59.6 percent last year

* Will amend its quarterly reports on form 10-q for quarters ended october 3, 2015, january 2, 2016 and april 2, 2016