BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Extendicare Inc
* Extendicare announces solid 2016 second quarter results
* Qtrly AFFO per share $0.206
* Qtrly total revenue $261.4 million versus $234.4 million
* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million