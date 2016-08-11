Aug 11 Difference Capital Financial Inc :

* Difference capital reports second quarter 2016 results

* Net income for quarter ended June 30, 2016 was $3.6 million, or $0.12 per share

* Net asset value per share increased to $2.00 at June 30, 2016 from $1.88 at March 31,2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: