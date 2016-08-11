BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
Aug 11 Difference Capital Financial Inc :
* Difference capital reports second quarter 2016 results
* Net income for quarter ended June 30, 2016 was $3.6 million, or $0.12 per share
* Net asset value per share increased to $2.00 at June 30, 2016 from $1.88 at March 31,2016
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures