BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Bengal Energy Ltd
* Bengal energy announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue rose 10 percent to c$2.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million