* Said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Supervisory Board leave GfK

* Matthias Hartmann, Chief Executive Officer of GfK, mutually agreed with the Supervisory Board of GfK SE that he will leave the company as of December 31, 2016

* Gerhard Hausruckinger will assume the role as interim speaker of the Management Board as of September 1, 2016

* Arno Mahlert resigned as Chairman of the Supervisory Board effective as of September 12, 2016

