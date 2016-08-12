Aug 12Artnews SA :

* Reported on Thursday that Mattson Invest & Finance Corp. has sold its 5 pct stake in the company (2,681,371 shares)

* Following the transaction Mattson Invest & Finance Corp. does not hold any shares of the company

* Said on Thursday Ernst Hilger International Sp. z o.o. has acquired 2,681,371 company's shares and increased its stake in the company to 6.96 pct from 1.96 pct previously held

