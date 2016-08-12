Aug 12 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Said on Thursday will hold extraordinary general meeting to approve merger with Metrovacesa on Sept. 15

* To pay out dividend from reserves of up to 66 million euros ($73.5 million) to its shareholders before the merger

* Metrovacesa to pay out extraordinary dividend of up to 50 million euros to its shareholders before the merger

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)