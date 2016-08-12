BRIEF-United Credit Systems recommends 2016 dividend of RUB 17.71 per share
Aug 12 OTP Bank Nyrt
* Deputy CEO Bencsik says expects continued strong performance by Russia, Ukraine units in second half
* Consolidated performing loan book to increase this year
* Affirms earlier guidance for 25 bps y/y decline in net interest margin for 2016
* Hopes to maintain strong levels of profitability after Q2
* Does not expect further decline in risk costs in second half
* Q2 net profit above market expectations
* Shares gain 1.4 pct, outperform blue chip index Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Nordea the Nordic region's biggest bank has decided to move its headquarters from Sweden with the board set to take a formal decision on May 30, daily Svenska Dagbladet said on Friday, citing sources.