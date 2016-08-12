Aug 12 Cherkizovo Group says:

* The company has dispatched its first shipment of poultry meat to Egypt.

* By the year-end, total shipments to the country are expected to reach 10,000 tonnes.

* The first batch of 270 tonnes was shipped via Cherkizovo's Chicken Kingdom poultry farm in the Lipetsk region.

* "Growing exports remains a key development area for Cherkizovo Group and the company expects exports to account for 20 percent of total revenue within the next three years," Chief Executive Sergei Mikhailov said in a statement.