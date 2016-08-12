BRIEF-Wojas shareholders to vote on FY 2016 dividend of 0.10 zloty/shr
* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 16 ON FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE
Aug 12 Cherkizovo Group says:
* The company has dispatched its first shipment of poultry meat to Egypt.
* By the year-end, total shipments to the country are expected to reach 10,000 tonnes.
* The first batch of 270 tonnes was shipped via Cherkizovo's Chicken Kingdom poultry farm in the Lipetsk region.
* "Growing exports remains a key development area for Cherkizovo Group and the company expects exports to account for 20 percent of total revenue within the next three years," Chief Executive Sergei Mikhailov said in a statement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
