UPDATE 2-India's new sales tax leaves service providers worried
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
Aug 12 Mobyt SpA :
* Said on Thursday that shareholders Giorgio Nani, Sandro Edelvais, and Oenne Srl (company related with director Omero Narducci) signed an agreement to sell a total 81.8 percent stake in Mobyt to Moat Topco Limited
* Moat Topco Limited is a vehicle company attributable to HgCapital
* Giorgio Nani sold a 29.4 percent stake, Sandro Edelvais sold another 29.4 percent stake, and Oenne sold a 23.0 percent stake in Mobyt
* Stakes sold at the price of 2.5 euros ($2.79) per share
* The execution of the transaction is expected to completed by the first half of October
* Giorgio Nani and Oenne will reinvest 40 percent of what they earn from the sale of their stakes, net of taxes, in the company vehicle attributable to HgCapital
* Moat Topco Limited will launch a tender offer on the remaining stake in Mobyt for the same price of 2.5 euros per share
* Moat Topco Limited will proceed to the delisting of Mobyt if it reaches more than a 90 percent stake in Mobyt
Source text for Eikon: www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
LONDON, May 19 The European Union's financial services chief will ask the bloc's banking watchdog to rethink its proposed ban on "screen scraping" or financial technology firms directly accessing bank accounts.