Aug 12 Shawbrook Group Plc
* Said on friday it has decided not to pass on the full 0.25
percent bank of england rate cut to its savings customers
* has not reduced the rates on its new offers with the
exception of 3 products, which have seen smaller cuts than the
25bp rate cut, and it has recently increased rates on most of
its fixed rate bonds.
* has not reduced any of its rates for existing savers, with
the exception of certain accounts which track the Bank of
England base rate
* Steve Pateman, CEO, commented: "We value our saving
customers and see them as long term partners, as we do our
borrowing customers."
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)