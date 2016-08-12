BRIEF-International healthway corporation appoints Yet Kum Meng as chief financial officer
* Appoints Yet Kum Meng as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 12 Toleranzia AB :
* Reports the results of an immunological study of human immune cells / lymphocytes, confirming Toleranzia's choice of peptide drug candidate and gives the company an important support for the upcoming clinical phase I / IIa study which is planned to be initiated under 2017
Source text: bit.ly/2bcEcQs
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appoints Yet Kum Meng as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, May 19 Cholera has killed two people in the Kenyan capital this week and another five are receiving treatment in hospital, a Nairobi county public health official said on Friday. The diarrheal disease which is carried in food and water tainted by human faeces can kill within hours unless treated with intravenous fluids and antibiotics.