BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Aug 15 Biomax SA :
* Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 26,638 zlotys ($6,966.55) versus 43,846 zlotys year ago
* Q2 net loss of 347,621 zlotys versus loss of 742,304 zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8237 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.