CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Parcel Technik SA :
* Reported on Friday Q2 revenue 179,000 zlotys ($46,846) versus 1.03 million zlotys year ago
* Q2 net loss of 37,154 zlotys versus 39,464 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8210 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.