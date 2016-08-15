CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15Velto Cars SA :
* Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 15.3 million zlotys ($4.00 million) versus 7.77 million zlotys year ago
* Q2 net loss of 22.3 million zlotys versus profit of 963,350 zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.8209 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.