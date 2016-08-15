CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Verbicom SA :
* Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 5.9 million zlotys ($1.5 million) versus 14.9 million zlotys year ago
* Q2 net loss of 17,900 zlotys versus profit of 1.2 million zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.8222 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.