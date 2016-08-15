Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 15Mennica Skarbowa SA :
* Reported on Saturday Q2 revenue of 27.2 million zlotys ($7.12 million) versus 23.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit was 98,273 zlotys versus 207,351 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8221 zlotys)
