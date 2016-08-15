CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15Makolab SA :
* Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 4.2 million zlotys ($1.10 million) versus 5.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss was 401,110 zlotys versus profit 926,750 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8254 zlotys)
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.