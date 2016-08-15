BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 15 Temasek Holdings
* Temasek Holdings raises share stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd By 13.7 pct to 54.08 mln shares - SEC filing
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes shares stake of 2.13 million shares in B/E Aerospace Inc
* Temasek Holdings holds share stake of 3.5 million shares in Biomarin Pharmaceutical
* Temasek Holdings - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016
* Temasek Holdings - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)