Administradora de Activos Fibra Inn SC :

* Said on Monday buys Hotel Courtyard by Marriott Chihuahua of 152 rooms for 234.4 million Mexican pesos ($13.0 million) plus 8.7 million pesos of taxes and other expenses

($1 = 18.0740 Mexican pesos)