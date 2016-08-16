Aug 16 HydroPhi Technologies Europe SA (to change name to Dolnoslaskie Centrum Deweloperskie SA) :

* Said on Monday that it reported Q2 net loss of 312,213 zlotys ($82,138) versus a loss of 96,967 zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.8011 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)