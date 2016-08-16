UPDATE 4-Qualcomm ups ante in fight with Apple, sues four Taiwanese suppliers
* Foxconn, three other Taiwanese suppliers named in complaint
Aug 16 Astro SA :
* Said on Monday that Q2 revenue was 708,505 zlotys ($186,600) versus 630,290 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss of 50,064 zlotys versus a loss of 447,042 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7964 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Foxconn, three other Taiwanese suppliers named in complaint
* Says Essel Home Loans has signed a deal for FinnOne Neo Cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: