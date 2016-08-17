* EU regulator mulls rule priotising AT1 coupons

* Could help cement risky bank capital's recovery

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Aug 17 (IFR) - The European Commission could give another fillip to the rapidly rebounding Additional Tier 1 market, if it adopts proposals laid out in a recent policy paper that would lessen pressure on banks' ability to make coupon payments.

The European Commission recently published a "non-paper paper" - a tool it uses to allow its staff to explore various non-binding policy options - that said Additional Tier 1 should be given priority if a bank's distributions, such as dividends and bonuses, have to be restricted because it does not have sufficient MDA.

The so-called maximum distributable amount (MDA) is, effectively, a firm's distributable profit, which if too low can force banks to stop paying their AT1 coupons.

"Most Additional Tier 1 issuers had previously stated that they would cancel dividends before deferring coupons on AT1s, but with this change Additional Tier 1 investors will not have to rely on the word of the issuers," said BNP Paribas' analysts in a note this week.

European regulators have been grappling with ways to make Additional Tier 1 debt more investor-friendly over recent months and assuage holders' fears over potential skipped coupons after a brutal sell-off savaged the asset-class in February.

This undated paper, seen by IFR, from European Commission's

Directorate-General for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union is the latest instalment in this effort, and could formalise the pecking order between equity and Additional Tier 1 debt investors - putting the latter firmly ahead of shareholders.

"It's a nice tailwind to have to the asset-class though I don't think issuers will get much better execution on the back of this," said a hybrid solutions banker.

"It's helpful that the rhetoric has been consistently positive. I think the volatility in the first quarter was a wake-up call for regulators."

STUNNING COMEBACK

The Additional Tier 1 has staged a phenomenal recovery in recent weeks as investors' search for yield has drawn them to riskier parts of the bond market.

Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered lured more than US$36bn of demand for the first Additional Tier 1 bonds from UK banks since the country voted to leave the EU, the biggest demand for the asset-class in 2016

The Bank of America Merrill Lynch CoCo index's yield is 5.765%, creeping nearer to the 5.37% all-time low it hit in June 2014 and a far cry from the 7.25% it touched in mid-February.

While banks' equity and Additional Tier 1 debt pricing appeared to be moving in lock steps during the dark days of February, the latter has now pulled away. RBS's share price is down more than 43% since the beginning of the year.

"I was a bit surprised to see how these AT1 trades went compared to how their equity is performing, especially in the case of RBS," another hybrid banker said.

"But this is a pure yield play and in the case of RBS, who knows when they'll be paying a dividend again so 8.5% is pretty exciting."

LOWER BAR

Some of investors' concerns were already appeased after the European Central Bank said in July that it would split banks' so-called Pillar 2 capital requirements into a requirement and guidance.

Crucially, the guided component will not be part of the MDA calculation, giving banks more breathing room in order to pay Additional Tier 1 coupons, while reassuring investors that European banks' capital requirements would not be set too high.

"For me, that's the most important thing," a third hybrid banker said.

"If you make the whole Pillar 2 binding, European banks have too high capital requirement and the playing field is not levelled. The distance to MDA is much more important to investors that the priority of payment though this will make the instruments more investor friendly." (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers and Robert Smith)