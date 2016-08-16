Aug 16 Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS):

* Said on Monday that it allowed United Grain Company to acquire 49.01 pct in Novorossiysk Grain Plant

* Following the deal United Grain Company to own 100 pct in Novorossiysk Grain Plant

Source text: bit.ly/2aQk5XX

