BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 Facebook Inc
* Customers Can Pre-Order Oculus Rift Online From Retailers In Europe And Canada From August 16
* In-Store Availability Of Oculus Rift In Europe And Canada Will Begin September 20
* By Fall, Oculus Rift Demos Will Be Available In More Than 600 Retail Locations Across The Us, Canada And Europe
* Facebook Says Oculus Rift Demo Experiences Will Be Rolling Out Across Europe, Canada Over Next Several Weeks - Blog
* Facebook Says Oculus Touch Demos Are Coming To In-Store Retail Experiences Globally In October Source (bit.ly/2bxaBAz) Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.