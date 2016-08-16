Aug 16 Facebook Inc

* Customers Can Pre-Order Oculus Rift Online From Retailers In Europe And Canada From August 16

* In-Store Availability Of Oculus Rift In Europe And Canada Will Begin September 20

* By Fall, Oculus Rift Demos Will Be Available In More Than 600 Retail Locations Across The Us, Canada And Europe

* Facebook Says Oculus Rift Demo Experiences Will Be Rolling Out Across Europe, Canada Over Next Several Weeks - Blog

* Facebook Says Oculus Touch Demos Are Coming To In-Store Retail Experiences Globally In October