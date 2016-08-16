Aug 16 Meetme Inc
* MeetMe reiterates third quarter and full year 2016 revenue
and adjusted ebitda guidance
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $17 million to $17.5 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 19 to 22 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 16 to 20 percent
* Revenue for year expected to be in range of $73.5 million
to $75.5 million, which would include three months of revenue
contribution from Skout
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $17.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $71.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: