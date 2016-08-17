Spanish government does not plan injection of public funds into Banco Popular
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
Aug 17 JR Holding SA :
* Reported on Tuesday Q2 revenue of 1.2 million zlotys ($316,555.87) versus 1.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit was 4.6 million zlotys versus loss 669,802 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7908 zlotys)
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr