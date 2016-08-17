Spanish government does not plan injection of public funds into Banco Popular
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
Aug 17EastSideCapital SA :
* Reported on Tuesday Q2 revenue of 195,979 zlotys ($51,698.59) versus 197,680 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss was 549,391 zlotys versus loss 437,071 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7908 zlotys)
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr