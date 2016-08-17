Spanish government does not plan injection of public funds into Banco Popular
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
Aug 17 ABN Amro Group NV :
* Q2 underlying profit 662 million euros versus 600 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating income 2.20 billion euros versus 2.13 billion euros in Reuters poll
* Q2 operating result 941 million euros versus 858 million euros in Reuters poll
* Q2 net interest income 1.58 billion euros versus 1.54 billion euros in Reuters poll
* Cost of risk was 9bps in Q2 2016, up from 5bps in Q2 2015. In Q1 2016, the cost of risk was nil.
* Says holds 310 billion euros in client assets at June 30 versus 308 billion euros at March 31
* Well on track with three of our financial targets
* Says on track for roe of 10-13 pct over the coming years, a cet1 ratio of 11.5-13.5 pct and a dividend payout ratio increasing to 50 pct of the reported full-year net profit by 2017
* Over the first six months of 2016 we will pay an interim dividend of 0.40 euro per share
* Brexit impact will probably start to affect growth, although the impact is uncertain as regards timing and size
* Given the closer trade relations between the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, the Brexit is expected to hit the Dutch economy harder than the Eurozone Source text: abn.com/2b3ge74 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
