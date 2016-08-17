Spanish government does not plan injection of public funds into Banco Popular
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
Aug 17 Venture Incubator SA :
* Reported on Tuesday H1 net loss of 174,170 zlotys
* Does not provide comparative data as 2016 is first year in which company compiles consolidated statements
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr